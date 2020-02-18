Sugar moon hike

Enjoy the full moon and good company during theSugar Moon Night Hike. Pre-registration with payment is required by March. 8. Fee to participate is $7. Teens and adults are welcome. Meet at the Kittatinny Valley State Park Visitor Center. Headlamp/flashlight is required. Experience the park in the dark on this 3-mile hike to enjoy the full moon of March. Complimentary hot chocolate and moon pies will be provided. Event starts at 7:30 p.m. Kittatinny Valley State Park, 199 Goodale Road, Newton. For further information, 973-786-6445.