Family Partners of Morris and Sussex Counties presents "The Teenage Brain Game" Educational Lunch and Learn Series at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 20 at 67 Spring Street in Newton. Melissa A. Ciottone, Director of Program Development & Adolescent Services will present inside into normal teenage development as key in helping parents respond in a constructive manner. to support and shape their youth's developing skills. Parental peace of mind can also be improved when the genesis of behaviors are explained. Participants will learn how to determine when behaviors might be red flags for challenges that need support outside of the home.