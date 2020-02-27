Two local students earn Eagle Scout badge

William Kristiansen and Christopher Angelucci, of Sparta Boy Scout Troop 82, have earned the honor of Eagle Scout, the highest rank that the Boy Scouts offers. Only 3 to 4 percent of Boy Scout members ever attain this prestigious honor. Kristiansen earned his Eagle badge in December. For his project he placed a post on in the glen at the base of Sparta Mountain, to prevent vehicles from going up the mountain. He also added a kiosk and map for hikers to get a sense of what the trails look like and marked one of the trails to help keep hikers on track. He joined scouting as a Tiger, and received his Arrow of Light, the highest award in Cub Scouts, before moving on to Boy Scouts.

Christopher Angelucci earned his Eagle on Jan. 22. His project, completed in December, was the construction of a Roof Training Prop for the Sparta Fire Department, where he is now a new volunteer. Angelucci is a Senior at Sparta High School, where he is a member of the robotics club and a thrower for the track team. He plans to attend college for Electrical Engineering in the fall.

Sparta Troop 82 meets on Monday evenings from 7:30-9 p.m. in Pehrson Hall at the First Presbyterian Church, 32 Main Street. Boys currently in fifth grade to age 18 are welcome to join.

To join, or for more information, send an email to troop82sparta@gmail.com.