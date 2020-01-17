Veritas to hold open house on Feb. 3

Veritas Christian Academy, a Christian high school located at 385 Houses Corner Road in Sparta, and conveniently located off Route 15, is hosting its Open House at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3 for parents and students to discover Veritas.

Principal Suzanne Bruno, her administrative and faculty team, as well as Veritas students, have put together an exciting program for parents, including an opportunity to observe student's artwork, review text books, interact with students and faculty to ask questions and fellowship.

The evening will begin on the upper level of the school for an introduction and overview by Bruno who Veritas strives to develop well-rounded, Christ-centered students through top-notch Biblical worldview academics, including its premier Dual Enrollment program, thriving athletic programs, and its elite performing arts.

For more information or to RSVP, visit www.veritasnj.org or call the administrative office at 973-579-6333.