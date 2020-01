On Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 28 at 9 a.m. until noon, Rutgers will hold a Youth Sport Safety Clinic. The 3-hour program meets the minimum standards for volunteer coaches' safety orientation and training skills programs.

The Clinic also provides partial civil immunity protection to volunteer coaches under Little League law. Advance registration is required. For further information, visit spartanj.org/parks-rec-dept/.