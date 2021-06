Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Sparta? clue.

“Sparta Public Library,” writes Brody Carlson, age 8, of Sparta.

Correct!

Others who knew where to find the detail are Michael Jaretsky Dayna Genoese, Karen Pekaar, Jerry Mandelbaum, and Bruce Gaeta of Sparta; Cassandra Beach of Wantage; and Carol Boeckel of Franklin.

Thank you for playing along.