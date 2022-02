Congratulations to readers who correctly engineered the answer to last week’s Where in Sparta? clue.

Scott Lehmann of Sparta writes, “Domed roof on Sussex County Technical School.”

Spot on. The other Spartans who knew where to find the detail are David Babani, Valentina Esquivel, Bruce Gaeta, Michael Jaretsky.

Bruce Gaeta also identified the previous week’s clue, Homestead Restaurant, correctly.

Thank you for playing along.