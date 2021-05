The comfy seat in last week’s Where in Sparta clue was familiar to many readers.

“That’s the bench in front of Mohawk Avenue School, such a nice place to sit,” writes Matt Pampin of Sparta.

Other Spartans who knew the answer are Maximilian DiLauro, Samuel Ziegler, David Babani, Scott Lehmann, Michael Jaretsky, and Nathan Davis. Good work!

Thank you for playing along.