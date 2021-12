Congratulations to the many readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Sparta? clue.

“The picture of the clue is showing the entrance of Sparta Lanes,” writes Laurie Rivera of Sparta.

Other Spartans to get the answer right are David Babani, Dawn Corbo, Michael Jaretsky, Valentina Esquivel, Dylan Hand, Dayna Genoese, Bruce Gaeta, Mary Coe, Deborah C. Debuc, and Kathy Raslowsky. Great job!

Thank you for playing along.