Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Sparta? clue.

“That’s the sign at PNC bank on corner of Mohawk Avenue and Woodport Road (Route 181),” writes Chris Maher of Sparta, correctly.

Other Spartans who got the answer right are Sarah Thonus, Henry Urtnowski, Cheryl Barette, and Michael Jaretsky.

Thank you for playing along.