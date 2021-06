Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Sparta? clue.

“Firehouse on Stanhope road,” writes Bruce Gaeta, correctly.

David Babani also knew where to find the detail.

Here’s the next clue to suss out — where in Sparta have you seen it? If you think you know, visit spartaindependent.com and click on the Fun & Games tab at the top of the page.

Thank you for playing along.