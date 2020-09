Lots of readers were able to identify the detail in last week’s Where in Sparta? clue.

“Sparta Middle School,” write Zach and Preston Vergano of Sparta, correctly.

Others to get the answer right are Christ Curran, Michael Jaretsky, Max Cagno, Jaime Ziegler, Kristin Kimball, Bruce Gaeta, Lynn Crandall, and Steven Fallone, all of Sparta.

Thank you for playing along.