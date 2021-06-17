Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Sparta? clue.

“This week’s clue is on Glen Road (Bear preventing wildfires),” writes David Babani of Sparta.

Other Spartans to get the answer right are Jerry Mandelbaum, Maximilian DiLauro, and Jon McWiggles.

Kudos also to readers who correctly identified the previous week’s clue at the Sparta Library, and whose answers came in just after presstime: Kenny Boardman, Macarthur Kehoe, Frank Pesso, Lauren Bonnema, and Alena Picinic, all of Sparta.

Thank you for playing along.