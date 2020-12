Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Sparta? clue.

Gail Shawger of Sparta gives a precise answer: “First Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Sparta. Handbell choir in courtyard. Doris Leffler is the bell ringer pictured.”

Johnny Dee of Sparta writes, “This is the newer section of the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta.”

Thank you for playing along.