Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in the June 5 Where in Sparta? clue.

(Sorry, players, that we skipped a week whilst the Where In Wizard vacationing, who knows where.)

Sarah Thonus of Sparta writes that the clue may be found at “the war memorial in front of the VFW!”

You got that right. Mary Coe and Michael Jaretsky also recognized the monument on Main Street honoring fallen service men and women.

Thank you for playing along.