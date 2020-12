Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Sparta? clue.

Michael Jaretsky of Sparta writes that it’s the “Civil War memorial and view of steeple of the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta.”

And another correct response: “Johnny Dee says that this is a photo of the Civil War monument donated by James Titman with the top of the Sparta Presbyterian Church in the background. He also wishes everyone a happy and healthy new year.”

Thank you for playing along.