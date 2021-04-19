Sussex County Covid Vaccine Resources

■ The Sussex County Department of Health is administering the Moderna vaccine. You must work, live, or go to school in Sussex County in order to qualify. Visit sussex.nj.us. Click “Get Vaccinated,” and follow the instructions. After confirming you are eligible, you will be directed to a Google form, where you register with your email address. Filling out this form does not guarantee an appointment – it just allows you to be access the scheduling system when appointments become available. The county is sending emails with appointment availability in the order registrations were received to a set number of individuals each week, consistent with the number of vaccines available.

■ Sussex County seniors who cannot navigate the internet should call the Sussex County Division of Senior Services to get on its waitlist: 973-579-0555. Residents can call Skylands Ride for transportation to and from appointments: 973-579-0480

■ To check for availability at the Meadowlands Mega Site, visit hackensackmeridianhealth.org/covid19

■ Eligible individuals can make an appointment over the phone to be vaccinated at the following Wal-Mart Pharmacies: Franklin (973- 209-4253), Newton (973-300-4760), Rockaway (973-361-6089), Hackettstown (908-979-9342), Riverdale (973-835-5812), Ledgewood (973-598-4088)

■ Check availability at nearby Rite Aids by visiting: www.ritea.id/newjersey

■ Check availability at CVS pharmacies by visiting: cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

■ Check vaxxmax.com to easily search which Rite Aid and CVS locations have appointment availability

■ Check availability at Wellness Care Pharmacy in West Milford (inside Highland’s Market): 973-506-6490

■ To check availability through Atlantic Health, visit atlantichealth.org and click “Covid-19 Vaccine” and then click “Check availability and make a vaccine appointment.”

■ Check availability at nearby ShopRite Pharmacies by visiting shoprite.com/pharmacy and clicking “Get Started” under “Schedule an Immunization Now.”

■ Check availability at nearby Acmes at: www.bit.ly/acmevax

■ Go to covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder and vaccinefinder.org to search for nearby appointment availability.

■ Check availability at nearby Weis Markets at: weismarkets.com/pharmacyservices

■ Pre-register with the state at: covidvaccine.nj.gov

■ Call the New Jersey Covid Vaccine hotline: 1-855-568-0545 (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)