Tested positive for Covid-19? Got exposed? Here’s the latest guidelines

If you’ve been infected with Covid-19:

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has shortened the recommended isolation time for those infected with Covid-19. That’s because Covid-19 transmission occurs early in the course of the illness, generally in the one to days days prior to the onset of symptoms and two to three days after.

Now, people infected with Covid-19 should isolate for five days. If they are asymptomatic or if their symptoms are resolving (fever-free for 24 hours), those infected with Covid-19 should follow the five more days of isolation with five days of mask wearing around others to minimize the risk of infecting others.

If you were exposed to Covid-19:

For those who have not yet gotten a booster shot, the CDC now recommends a five-day quarantine followed by strict mask use for an additional five days. If a five-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure.

Those who have gotten a booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure. For all those exposed, the best practice would also include a test for SARS-CoV-2 at day five after exposure. If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to Covid-19.