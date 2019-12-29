Individual style is a hallmark of the photographers of the Sparta Camera Club. Clake Warren’s Through a Photographer’s Eye talks to master photographers, Bonnie McCaffery, Steve Firmender, Mary Fettes, Bob Kochenthal, Edwin Klein, and Steve Van Houten about their unique individual styles.

Each of these photographers has a personal approach to incorporating unique perspectives in their photos and utilize a variety of post-processing techniques. The unique uses of color, composition, light, post-processing and imagination hallmark the work of these photographers. The photographers discuss how they arrived at their approach to photography.

Clarke Warren is a commercial photographer since 1975. Award-winning photographer, mentor, competition judge. Still Life and lighting expert.

The Sparta Camera Club meets on second and fourth Wednesdays September through the first week of June. View the web page at http://www.spartacameraclub.org. or send email to info@spartacameraclub.org.