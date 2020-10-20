Angelica Ryan and George Malanga to wed

Sparta. Michael and Anita Ryan of Sparta, N.J., announce the engagement of their daughter Angelica Ryan of Hoboken, N.J., to George Malanga of Hoboken.

The prospective groom is the son of George and Jill Malanga of Hopatcong, N.J.

The couple was first introduced while attending Pope John High School XXIII in Sparta.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she received her bachelor of fine arts degree in fashion design. She is employed as an apparel designer at Ralph Lauren Corp. in Manhattan.

The prospective groom is a graduate of Cornell University, where he received his bachelor of science degree in applied economics and management with specialization in finance. He is employed as an assistant vice president portfolio manager at Peapack Gladstone Bank in Teaneck, N.J.

The couple plans to marry in October 2021 in Morristown, N.J.