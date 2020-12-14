Jared Michael Alosio and Megan Rose Simmons are wed

Dr. and Mrs. Donald Alosio Jr. of Hamburg, N.J., would like to announce the marriage of their son Jared Michael Alosio to Megan Rose Simmons, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Simmons of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

The ceremony was held in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 14, 2020.

The groom attended High Point Regional High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Duke University. Jared is currently working for Epic Systems in Verona, Wisconsin.

The bride attended Cranbrook High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture and education from Washington University. Megan is currently working for Flad Architects in Madison, Wisconsin.

The couple will be relocating to Bristol, England, in January.