Sparta. Nikki Lacherza and Joe Drew were married on Dec. 21, 2019, in upstate New York with the bride's cousin, Dawn Pallotta, officiating. An intimate reception followed that evening at The Warwick Wine Garden and Piano Bar with the couple's closest family and friends.The bride is the daughter of James and Linda Lacherza of Highland Lakes. The groom is the son of Joe and Sue Drew of Rockaway. The couple lives in Sparta.