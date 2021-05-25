Nikkie Keeya and Sebastian Cook marry in Texas

Nikkie Keeya and Sebastian Cook joined hands in marriage on May 15, 2021, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Missouri City, Texas.

Following the ceremony, the wedding party and families and friends of the bride and groom celebrated with great food, flowing drinks, and much dancing in the Magnolia Room at the fabulous Safari Texas Ranch outside of Houston.

Fortunately for the couple, most of the national travel restrictions had been removed and many friends and relatives from both coasts (and Sparta) were able to attend the wedding in person. For those unable to attend in person, the event was livestreamed on Facebook and Instagram.

The wedding website, https://www.zola.com/wedding/nikkieandsebastian/wedding_party, is still active.

Donna Keeya, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Sofia Cook, sister of the groom, Anum Khan, Maddie Jex, Melinda Hale, Nicole Hernandez, Priyanka Gandhi, and Shunelett Myintthu, friends of the bride, were bridesmaids.

Elijah Cook, brother of the groom, served as best man. Anthony Sica, Caleb Ogier, Cody Bliss, Joe Palacio, Martin Rivas, Matt Molden and Sumner Johnson, friends of the groom, were groomsmen.

Ms. Keeya grew up in Sugarland Texas and is the daughter of Ali and Behjat Keeya. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in Allied Health and is currently studying Optometry at the University of Houston’s College of Optometry.

Mr. Cook grew up in Sparta and is the son of Lake Mohawk residents Andrew Cook and Roberta Ceschel. A graduate of Texas A&M University, he was a member of the Corps of Cadets and of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. He is now utilizing his Aerospace Engineering degree as a Ground Control Operator for the International Space Station at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Due to COVID-19, the couple has postponed their honeymoon plans and will likely spend some time in California this summer.