Newton. With the addition of her new great-great-granddaughter, Eleanor Miller, a lifelong resident of Newton, is celebrating five generations of family. Sitting (from left) are her daughter Eleanor, her daughter Carol Miller Woods, her granddaughter Dawn Woods Seeley, her great-granddaughter Emily Seeley Schmid, and her great-great-granddaughter, Charlee Rose Schmid. “My grandmother is now 96 years old and still lives in Newton, where her family gathers for a family reunion yearly,” said granddaughter Dawn Seeley.