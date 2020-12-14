Charles John Nagy of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Milford Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Milford, Pa. He was 83.

Born in Manhattan to the late August and Helen (Palasits) Nagy, Mr. Nagy grew up in the Bronx, N.Y., and lived in Clifton, N.J., before moving to Sussex County in 1973. He had served in the United States Navy for several years starting in 1955. He had been employed by PDS (Parcel Delivery Service) in Fair Lawn, N.J., and also worked part-time at Circle Lumber in Wantage, N.J., before his retirement.

Mr. Nagy enjoyed going on long rides and eating out, reminiscing with friends and family, and being with his wife and daughter. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex, where he served as a Deacon. B

esides his parents, Mr. Nagy was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Joan B. Nagy on Dec. 11, 2019; and his brother, August Nagy, also in 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Lemenille and her husband, Kenneth; siser-in-law, Cathy Nagy; nieces, Christina Nagy and Diana Diana and her husband, Paul, and their children, Emily and Claire.

Due to current health restrictions, funeral services and interment were held privately for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Charles Nagy’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex, 21 Unionville Ave., Sussex, N.J. 07461; or to Sussex County Meals on Wheels, 100 Sparta Ave., Newton, N.J. 07860.