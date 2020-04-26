Edith A. Hubert of Newton, N.J., passed away peacefully Sunday April 19, 2020, at the Newton Medical Center suddenly. She was 74.

Daughter of the late John and Evanna (nee Reed) Hubert, she was born in Dover, N.J. She grew up in Marcella, N.J., and had lived many years in Dover before moving to Newton.

Edith had worked over 30 years for St. Clare’s Hospital Denville Campus in the Environmental Services Department. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Edith will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by her sisters Helen Hubert and Lulubell Simmons as well as her brother Charles Hubert.

Survivors include her son, Harold W. Hubert; daughter, Tammy Carodenuto; grandchildren, Raymond and Ashley; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Watson and Mary Grace Hubert, and brother, Johnny Hubert.

Private arrangements at the convenience of the family are being arranged by the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.