Edward Faber III of Sussex, N.J., died in a car accident Shohola, Pa., on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 53.

He was born in Paterson N.J., and lived there until age four, then Jefferson Township, N.J., for 13 years, then Pennsylvania for 12 years, before moving to Sussex.

He was the loving father of Jordyn Faber; dear son of Edward Faber Jr. and Kathleen (nee Bobsin) Faber; beloved brother of Gina Tucciarone and her husband, Dom, Adam Faber, and Travis Faber.

He was a contractor for DNC Contracting, Newton, N.J., for two years. He was a hardworking man that loved his daughter very much.

Visitation was held Jan. 26 at Festa Memorial Funeral Home in Totowa, N.J. Interment followed at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa.