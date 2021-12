Wantage. William and Donna Haudek of Wantage, N.J., announce the engagement of their daughter Emily Elizabeth Haudek to Geoffrey Boodey, son of Bart and Carolyn Boodey of Newtown, Pa.

The bride-to-be is a 2020 graduate of West Chester University and is a tax associate at KPMG in Philadelphia.

The groom-to-be is a 2017 graduate of West Chester University and is a teacher in Lawrenceville, N.J.

The couple resides in Warminster, Pa., and plans to wed in August 2022.