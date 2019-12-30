x
ESU holds winter commencement ceremony

East Stroudsburg. East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania awarded degrees to 486 students at its winter commencement ceremony held Dec. 14, including 406 bachelor’s degrees, 78 master’s degrees, and two doctoral degrees. Local students to graduate are listed here.

30 Dec 2019 | 02:24
Pike County, Pa.

Vanessa Anderson, Matamoras, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Edita Bardhi, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Bachelor of Arts, English

Karla Blas, Milford, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Nursing

Kristen Cappello, Milford, Pa., Bachelor of Fine Arts, Integrated Art and Design

Briana DeSouza, Milford, Pa., Bachelor of Arts, Spanish

Kevin Diaz, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Amy Fortuin, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Special Education (PK-8)/Early Childhood

Sterling Francois, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Business Management

Erin Guyre, Milford, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Social Work

Marque Hampe, Shohola, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Rehabilitative & Human Services

Elaine Letki, Milford, Pa., Master of Arts, History

John Maffei, Milford, Pa., Bachelor of Fine Arts, Integrated Art and Design

Alynah Morales, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Sport Management

Donald Punger, Greeley, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Computer Science

Destinee Ramos, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Arts, Sociology

Destinee Ramos, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Caitlin Voelkl, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Kevin Wetklow, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Meata White, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Wayne County, Pa.

Rachel Biscardi, Newfoundland, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Business Management

Caitlin Hamlin, Lake Ariel, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Business Management

Tanya Hohfeler, Hawley, Pa., Master of Education, Special Education

Michael Inglesby Hawley, Pa., 18428-7793 Bachelor of Arts, History

Kourtney McGinnis, Lake Ariel, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Social Work

Martin McHale, Pleasant Mount, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Orange County, N.Y.

Daniel Campagna, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Business Management

Augustin Cassas, Middletown, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Health Education and Physical Education

Emily Eder, Warwick, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Sport Management

Sydney Hendershot, Port Jervis, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Health Education and Physical Education

Samantha Maier, Montgomery, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Health Education and Physical Education

Bella Muniz, Middletown, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science

Hannah Pitt, Highland Falls, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Recreation Services Management

Louis Vigorita, Middletown, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Health Education and Physical Education

Sussex County, N.J.

Isabelle Becker, Stanhope, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Special Education (PK-8)/Early Childhood

Kevin Costabel, Newton, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Business Management

Kristen English, Branchville, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training

Vincent Franco, Newton, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Biology

Rosangela Franco, Andover, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Spanish

Colette Hansen, Newton, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education (PreK-4)

Zachary Lospinuso, Newton, N.J., Bachelor of Arts, Communication

Sarah Mackey, Stillwater, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Special Education (PK-8)/Early Childhood

Brianne McGlone, Wantage, N.J., Master of Education, Reading

Samuel Nubile Sandyston,, N.J., Bachelor of Arts, Communication

Georgeanne Predmore, Lafayette, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Special Education (PK-8)/Elementary Middle

Christian Silva, Newton, N.J., Master of Science, Exercise Science