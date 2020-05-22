George T. Damerel of Oak Ridge, N.J., passed away on May 16, 2020. He was 77.

He was born on July 13, 1942, in Manhattan, New York City. He was a graduate of Trinity School in New York City and C.W. Post in Brookville, Long Island. George retired at AT&T as manager of International Purchasing Systems and previously a manager at Nabisco.

George was a member of the Fairways Community Board of Directors (vice president); Jefferson Arts Community (lead township activity organization); Lake Hopatcong Foundation, where he was one of the founding members; and a member of the Jefferson Township and Lake Hopatcong Historical Societies.

George was an avid sailor and an owner and restorer of Herreshoff catboat, (Katnip). He loved to play the guitar and model make, and was an avid reader and worldwide traveler.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen; devoted father of Amy and her husband, Tony, Chris, Scott and his wife, Kyong Hae, Stacy and her husband, Bill, and Kerri and her husband, James; grandfather of Jessica, Joe, Maggie, Anthony, Joseph, Thomas, and Hannah; and great-grandfather of Amelia Nicole. Who was George Damerel? Known to most as “G” or “the Captain," he was the spark that made our lives shine. He introduced so many to his passions and adventures, for which we all are eternally grateful. When he entered a room the first thing everyone always noticed about his was his smile. G never met a "stranger." Nothing was too great, that spark and zest for life were his driving forces. His creativity and resourcefulness were endless. He could fix anything by always thinking "outside the box," and was known affectionately as the “fix-it” man. His soulmate was his wife, Kathy Truly.

He was truly a Renaissance man. One of his crowning glories was forming BWU (Bounding Waves University), a sailing group that traveled/sailed the world with his ever-loving crew. All our lives were truly blessed by him, and life will never be quite the same without him.

A celebration of his life will be held when present guidelines are no longer in effect.

Donations may be made to either the Jefferson Township Historical Society, 315 Dover Milton Road, Oak Ridge NJ 07438; or to the Jefferson Arts Committee, P.O. Box 2604, Oak Ridge NJ 07438.