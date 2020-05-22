John Frederick Davis (“Papa John”) of Ogdensburg, N.J., passed away on Monday May 18, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was 75.

Son of Thomas and Marian (Lyons) Davis, he was born on Dec. 29, 1944, in Franklin, N.J.

John was a man who could light up a room with his laugh, his silliness, his bad dad jokes, and his nature to make sure everyone felt included. He was a fearless defender of the weak and a voice for injustice, putting in every effort to make sure things were fair in every situation. He was loyal, honorable, trusting, dedicated, caring, particularly fond of humor, and a man of conviction with deep integrity. He was a do-gooder, always keeping an eye out for anyone who needed help in any way.

He loved a good solid routine, including his daily one-mile morning speed walk, where he made many puppy friends along the way. He lived by basic rules such as not being a burden to society, taking care of others, working hard, living within your means, and enjoying the non-material pleasures this world has to offer.

During his time in the U.S. Air Force, John developed a love for traveling throughout Europe and appreciating its various cultures. As he started a family, camping trips all over the U.S. became a pastime. Ultimately, the beaches of Chincoteague, Va., became a base for vacation retreats with his wife, children, and grandchildren. It was his sanctuary where he would spend countless hours breathing in fresh ocean air, fully connecting with nature, and appreciating the simple things in life.

After the Air Force, John earned his degree in accounting at Seton Hall University. He then built an accomplished career as a U.S. Treasury Agent for the Internal Revenue Service, perfectly suited for his analytical and problem-solving personality. He put in over 40 years of government service and retired in 2008, at which time he was able to work in his yard, lounge in his hammock, and attend lunches with former co-workers and high school classmates. He also enjoyed some years collaborating with his crew at the Ogdensburg Historical Society.

Most notable was the tremendous pride John took in his family and creating memories with them. Road trips, recounting all the adventurous stories of his past, cheering on the sidelines of the kids’ sporting events, witnessing his core values grow within his children and grandchildren, and sharing in the heartiest of laughs were only a few of the family moments he treasured so immensely. In addition to these joyful times, he was also committed to putting all of his energy and resources into laying a solid groundwork for his children’s success.

John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ruth (Dillon-Malone) Davis; children, Colin Davis and wife, Christine, Brendan Davis, and Fiona Davis; grandchildren, Morgan, Layton, Marinn, and Rylan; brothers, Robert Stanaback and wife, Janet, Thomas Davis (predeceased) and wife, Margaret, Daniel Davis and wife, Gail, and George Davis and wife, Gloria.

John was a man who reflected back on his life with no regrets, in all the good and all the bad, and he will be dearly missed by all.

Special thanks to the relentless, compassionate care and efforts of the doctors and nurses of Morristown Memorial Hospital. And an additional thank you for the prayers from family and friends in Ireland and around the world that provided him so much peace. He was so touched by how many cared so immensely about his health and well-being.

Funeral arrangements were made by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin.