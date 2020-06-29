John Sibirtzeff II of Huguenot, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh. He was 55.

Son of John and Mary Dubis Sibirtzeff, he was born on April 1, 1965, in Sussex, N.J.

John worked as a mechanic until his health was compromised by his illness.

He is survived by his son John Sibirtzeff III of Gettysburg, Pa.; daughter Kendra Sibirtzeff of Anaheim, Calif.; parents John and Mary Sibirtzeff of Port Jervis, N.Y.; sisters, Joyce Hill and her husband, John, of Sparrowbush, N.Y., Lori Micke and her husband, Brian, of Greer, S.C., Debra Sibirtzeff and her fiancé, Andrew Lescinsky, of Milford, Pa.; and Lisa Sibirtzeff of Huguenot; brother, Paul Sibirtzeff of Pine Island, N.Y.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was pre-deceased by his brother-in-law Christopher Parry on April 14, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Lane, Newburgh, NY 12550; or to Orange Regional Medical Center, 707 East Main St., Middletown, NY 10940.

The Sibirtzeff family would like to send a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of The Kaplan House and Orange Regional Medical Center for their compassionate and professional care shown to John during his illness.

Services will be private. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pa. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home in Port Jervis.