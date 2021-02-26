Judith Wigley

Judith (Judi) Marie Wigley passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at home in The Villages, Florida. She was 75 years of age.

She was born May 17, 1945, to Walter and Bernadette Greene in Manhattan. At an early age the family moved to West Milford, N.J., where she met the love of her life John (Jack) L. Wigley Jr.

Judi was employed by the West Milford School District where she was everyone’s favorite lunch lady. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, reading and spending time with her family and friends at West Milford Lakes (N.J.), The Hideout (Pa.) and in The Villages (Fla.) where she had resided since 2005.

Some of her favorite memories were made on her many adventures on the road. Whether she traveled in a Volkswagen van, a motorhome or a golf cart, she made friends everywhere she went. She was always the happiest when her travels included her beloved husband and family.

Judi had an infectious laugh and was up for almost any challenge. She could be the sole driver on a trip to Alaska in the motorhome, as well as enter into a skipping contest with her family at the drop of a hat.

Judi is survived by her daughters Debra (William) Donleavy of Westtown, N.Y., and Pamela (Steven) Reed of Vernon, N.J.; son John (Diane Allex) Wigley III of Oak Ridge, N.J.; 10 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sisters Janet Cox of Hudson, Fla., and Susan Kitchell of West Milford, N.J.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jack and siblings Patricia and Walter.

Her celebration of life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the charity of your choice.