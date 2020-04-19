Karen M. Ciliberti of Sparta, N.J., passed away at her home on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was 68.

Karen was born in Newark, N.J., and lived in Cedar Grove, N.J., before moving to Sparta 11 years ago. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church and the Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta. Karen loved to garden, sew and cook and solving puzzles.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, John Allen Ciliberti; devoted children, Nicole Paolercio of Sparta, John Ciliberti and his wife, Kathy, of Sparta, and Joseph Ciliberti and his wife, Kimberley, of Sparta; grandchildren, Hailey, Katrina, Sophie, Maria, Victoria, and Vincenzo.

She will be missed by everyone who knew her, especially her dog, Stella.

Due to government restrictions services are private under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home, Sparta.