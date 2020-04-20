Ada Marzulli of Sparta, N.J., passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was 87.

There is comfort for her family in knowing that Ada did not live long without her husband, Elviro. Passing only one week apart seems right given that they literally spent their entire lives together.

Ada’s life was a blueprint for living with courage and strength, and she most certainly passed these qualities on to her children and grandchildren. She would have celebrated 62 years married to Elviro later this month, but instead together with him she will celebrate being united with her angel, Lilliana, and all her departed family. Ada lived her final years with gratitude for the time she had and experiences she shared with her family and friends. Her memories were rich and her spirit was resolute.

Ada is survived by her children Debbie and Steve Koss and Patricia and Chris DeCotiis; and grandchildren Joshua, Justin, Marina, and Gabrielle, who were her purpose and her inspiration. Ada (Mommy and Nonna), we promise you that we will all forever carry your legacy forward and live lives defined by a boundless love for family and a drive to achieve great things.

Ada and Elviro will be laid to rest together at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Andover, N.J.

Funeral arrangements were made by Goble Funeral Home, Sparta, N.J. Memorial gifts may be made to Atlantic Health System Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, COVID-19 Support Fund, at f4mmc.org/covid-19-support.aspx.