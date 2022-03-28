Ann Marguerite Biehler, of Oak Ridge, N.J., passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Chilton Medical Center, in Pompton Plains, N.J., with her family by her side. She was 88 years old.

She was born on August 9, 1933 in Queens, N.Y. to the late Marguerite A. Duddy and the late Chester Arthur Allspach, and raised in Leonia, N.J. Ann graduated from Leonia High School and then from New Jersey State Teachers College in 1955 (now William Patterson University in Paterson, N.J.) with a Bachelor of Science in Education. After graduation and receiving her Elementary Teacher’s Certificate, Ann taught 3rd and 4th grade for several years at the Franklin Elementary School in Bergenfield, N.J.

She married Lawrence Biehler, III in 1957, initially living in Leonia, N.J. before settling in Lake Hopatcong, N.J. (Jefferson Township) since 1969. Ann later moved to Oak Ridge, N.J. and lived in Jefferson Chase, a community she loved until her passing.

While residing in Lake Hopatcong she was a receptionist for both Total Eyecare and Route 15 Chiropractic Center until her retirement. Ann loved reading, catching up with friends, playing bingo, watching sports, and spending time with family. She also enjoyed being a member of the Golden Age Club of Milton. Ann never stopped enjoying her favorite sports teams - the Giants, the Yankees and Duke University Basketball, no matter what the score. Ann could also be seen on the sideline or in the bleachers, watching grandchildren, Ricky and Danielle, playing their sports while they were growing up.

She was predeceased by her parents many years ago and by her husband Lawrence Biehler III in 2000. Ann is survived by her beloved sister Marion Allspach of Clifton, N.J., her children and their spouses; Barbara Beniulis of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., Brian Biehler of Dundalk, Md. and Daniel Biehler, of Dover, N.J.; and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ann was known for her sharp mind and her kind heart and will be dearly, dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

A memorial mass was held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, followed by a blessing at the columbarium in St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ann’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or mailed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.