Barbara Ann Nacovsky of Sparta, N.J., passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. She was 86.

Born in the Bronx, Barbara attended Hunter College and then became a registered nurse through Lenox Hill Hospital. She served medicine in many capacities including nursing supervisor, nursing home administrator, and director of nurses, finishing her career at Daughters of Israel Geriatric Center in West Orange, N.J. She also devoted 16 years of her life to the Sussex county Meals on Wheels program.

A Sparta resident for more than 40 years, Barbara enjoyed hobbies such as gardening, cooking, playing piano and taking care of her beloved dog, Huckleberry.

She is predeceased by her brother, Frank Nacovsky, and leaves behind her cousins, Donna Cambas, Nancy Komlos and her BFF, Louise L. Macchia.

Visiting was held Nov. 10 at Goble Funeral Home, Sparta,. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta ,with entombment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Franklin, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Father John’s Animal House. 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.