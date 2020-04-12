Barbara K. Nielson of Sparta, N.J., died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in her home. She was 77.

Born and raised in San Francisco, she has been residing in Sparta for the last 33 years. Much of her career was spent in the banking industry until the latter years, when she chose to work as an aid for Sparta High School, helping to motivate students as only a German mother knows how.

Barbara wrapped up many people in her love though her beautiful crochet afghans and scarves. Her bedroom contained on average four to five afghans in progress, varying in color and pattern, each with a specific person in mind.

She was an active member of Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church for the past 33 years. She showed her faith as a member of the choir, assisting with the youth group, office duties, and anywhere else she was needed. When not crocheting or involved with the church, Barbara could be found adding her voice on Monday nights with friends singing in the New Jersey Conservatory Choir, where she was a member for the past 28 years.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Martin Nielson; daughters, Kathy Dickinson and Diane Orlando; and her much-loved extended family.

Due to the current pandemic situation, her memorial will be held at a later date. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to NJ Conservatory, PO Box 416, Mountain Lakes NJ 07046 (newjerseyconservatory.com).

Arrangements are under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home, Sparta.