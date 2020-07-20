Bertha E. Van Acker of Hamburg, N.J., passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Newton Medical Center. She was 77.

She was born in Newton, N.J., to the late Howard and Mary (Bloom) Drake. Bertha was a lifelong Sussex County, N.J., resident. She worked for the Hardyston Township Board of Education as a cafeteria worker for almost 30 years.

Bertha was dedicated to her family. She enjoyed word search puzzles and loved animals, especially her dogs.

She is survived by her daughters, Gladys and husband, Rory Mayers, of Vernon, N.J., Jody Van Etten and fiancé, Kevin Schmitz, of Hardyston, N.J., and Roxanne and husband, Anthony Regeling, of Vernon, N.J.; son, Jeffrey and wife, Cindy Van Acker, of Hardyston, N.J.; sisters Jennie Snover and Loretta Young; brothers, Howard, Fred, Ed, and Doug Drake; grandchildren, Rory, Joseph, Ashley Mayers, Nina Regeling, and Kevin Schmitz; great-granddaughter, Riley Mayers; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Van Acker; and sisters Dorothy Stengel and Frances McCave.

Visitation was held July 20 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J. The funeral service was scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home. Burial in the North Hardyston Cemetery will follow.