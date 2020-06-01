The skilled hands of the talented quilter fell still with the passing of Betty Hunter of Swanzey, N.H., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H. She was 84.

Her parents, Frank and Frieda M. (Carr) Brooks, welcomed their daughter into the world on Feb. 22, 1936, in Vernon, N.J. Betty grew up in New Jersey and was a 1954 graduate of Hamburg High School, later residing in Amity, N.Y., and Highland Mills, N.Y., until moving to the area in 1985.

Betty married the love of her life, William R. Hunter of Highland Mills, N.Y., on Sept. 12, 1970.

She went to work right out of high school at the Selected Risks Insurance Company in New Jersey and later at Union Carbide in New York. She was most proud of her role as wife and mother. Betty worked at Concord Portex for 10 years before retiring. Betty was a 4-H co-leader in Orange County, N.Y., and an assistant den leader for Pack 148 in Woodbury, N.Y. She attended and was active in various churches in New Jersey, New York, and New Hampshire during her life.

She was a skilled quilter and sewer. She also enjoyed a good cup of tea, baking, crocheting, crafts and working in the garden. As a young girl, Betty worked on the family farm and loved all of the farm animals, especially horses. She also loved to go for journeys in the car with no special destination, just seeing where the road took her.

She will be missed greatly by her son, Todd Hunter, and his wife, Stephanie, of Swanzey. She is also survived by a brother, Victor E. Brooks Sr. of New York; her nieces and nephews, Victor E. Brooks Jr., Kim Floridia, Allyson Brooks, Yvonne Brooks Vanorden, Wayne Brooks, Andrea Brooks Fellman and Ashley K. Brooks; and many other extended family members.

She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, William R. Hunter, on Sept. 4, 2009; a brother, Keith Brooks; and a niece, Caroline Brooks.

A memorial service was to be held at Grace Christian Fellowship Church in Winchester, with burial to follow in the Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey, at a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Meals on Wheels Program or to Home Healthcare HSC, c/o Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564.

The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.