Carol Marie Leitner (Amoresano) of Franklin, N.J., passed away peacefully at Troy Hills Center in Parsippany, N.J., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. She was 81.

Born to Nicholas and Mildred Amoresano in Paterson, N.J., she had lived in Vernon, N.J., and Hamburg, N.J., before moving to Franklin three years ago.

Carol worked as a switchboard operator for Warwick Telephone in Warwick, N.Y., and then for ADP in Parsippany before retiring in 1994. Carol enjoyed casino trips, playing Blazing 7’s, Bingo and watching Price is Right. She was best known as a doting grandmother.

Carol is predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Leitner Sr. (2007) and is the devoted mother of Robin Lyng and her husband, John Jr. of Lake Hiawatha, N.J., Cheryl Leitner of Vernon Township, Robert J. Leitner, Jr. and his wife, Susan of Vernon Township, Craig Leitner of Glen Spey, N.Y.; mother-in-law of Candice Leitner of Vernon Township; andloving grandmother of Stephanie, Bobby and James.

Private burial services under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, will be at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon Township. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 723, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 (diabetes.org).