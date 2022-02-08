Carolina Chmarney (nee Stepien) of Montville, N.J., passed away peacefully at the Chelsea in Montville on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. She was 93.

Daughter of Anthony Stepien and Maria Ciosmak, she was born Karolina (Caroline) Stepien on Jan. 11, 1929, in Ksiezpol, a small farming town in Poland. She grew up during World War II, when she endured dislocation and was forced to work in the German camps. She came to the United States in the early 1960s before the Kennedy assassination in November 1963.

She married Stephen Peter Chmarney on June 29, 1968, and became a United States citizen on Aug. 30, 1974.

Predeceased by her husband, Stephen (Jan. 5, 1992), she was the last surviving member of her siblings, Anthony, Peter, Stephen and Anna.

Carolina is the beloved mother of sons Tadeusz Stepien and Steven Chmarney, grandchildren, Daniel and Cynthia, and a great-granddaughter, Isabella Boral.

The family received their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, N.J., on Feb. 5. A Mass of Christian Burial followed at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, Highland Lakes, N.J. Interment was Feb. 7 at St. John’s Cemetery, Exeter, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.