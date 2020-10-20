Charles D. Treanor of Sparta, N.J., passed away peacefully at The Chelsea at Bald Eagle in West Milford, N.J., on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. He was 88.

Son of the late Charles and Teresa (Carbin) Treanor, he was born in Newark, N.J., on June 17, 1932, and grew up in Upper Montclair, N.J.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Charles previously resided in Butler, N.J., and in West Milford, where he was an assistant Troop Leader for the local Boy Scouts and a member of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady, Queen of Peace. He moved to Sparta 25 years ago and was a communicant of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church.

Charles worked as a patternmaker at Louis A. Nelson Inc., where he took part in the 1985 Statue of Liberty restoration project. Later he was a partner in TechnoCraft until his retirement.

Charles was known for his love of golf and relished his time as a ranger at the Lake Mohawk Country Club. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his beloved family and friends.

Surviving are his son, Dave and wife, Judee, of Basking Ridge, N.J.; daughters, Kathy Hlywa and husband, Mike, of Fredon, N.J., and Carol Hinkes and husband, Bob, of Sparta; grandchildren, Steven and Matthew Hinkes and Katerina Hlywa; and several nieces and nephews.

Charles was predeceased by his brother, James.

A memorial service will be held at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Sparta on Friday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.