Christine Gallo of Glenwood, N.J., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. She was 61.

Christine was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Laborsky. She married Nicholas Gallo on March 15, 1980, and the couple settled in the Glenwood section of Vernon to raise their family.

Christine graduated as valedictorian of her nursing school class and worked as an LPN for many years. She was a woman of strong faith and opened up her home to teach CCD to the children of St. Francis de Sales parish. Christine loved tending to the flowers and tomatoes in her many gardens and hunting for antiques with her husband. The couple spent many weekends in Lafayette, N.J., and Woodbury, Conn., searching for their next treasure.

The most important thing to Christine was her family, especially her children. She was a proud hockey mom who travelled all over to watch her children’s teams play. She was giving and nurturing, and that love and care extended to her children’s friends. She was always looking out for them and treating them like her own. Her best memories were made during annual trips to Lake George with her family, as well as countless trips to Cape Cod and Boston.

Christine is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Nicholas; sons, Christopher and his fiance, Christine Couser, Matthew, and Jeffrey; grandson, Andrew Conti; brother, Joseph Laborsky; sisters, Valerie Burde, Claire Hargreaves, Elaine Reimer, and Faith Wendowski; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Mellissa Gallo-Conti.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Pompton Lakes.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine’s memory to a charity for addiction recovery would be greatly appreciated by her family.