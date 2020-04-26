Cody LaMont Ulrich of Pompano Beach, Fla., unexpectedly died on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was 28.

He was born May 13, 1991. He was a 2009 graduate of Sparta High School. He played football for his freshman and part of his sophomore year. His teachers and peers admired him for his interest and passion for history. Everyone Loved Cody for his intelligence, polite manner, and his open mind and caring heart. He had the best smile that would brighten your day.

Cody always showed nothing but love and concern for his community. He was the kind of person who would always make sure he helped others before himself. Cody always wanted to be an Egyptologist and love everything Egyptian. Cody had many interests, including Star Wars (obsessed), music, football (huge Green bay Packers fan). If he didn’t know something he would always look it up till he knew everything about it and his mind was like an encyclopedia of information.

Cody worked for Dixie Plumbing, where he earned his journeyman’s certification. He excelled at everything he did. He later started working for Home Depot, which he took pride in and loved his job.

Cody played an active roll in many lives throughout his life here in New Jersey and Florida. Words cannot explain how many lives he touched with his smile and sense of humor and it was large. He had an incredible spirit and soul.

Cody is predeceased by his grandmother Dorothy Smith.

He is survived by his beloved eight-year-old son, Wyatt LaMont Ulrich; devoted parents, Charles H. Ulrich Jr. and Julie (Kays) Ulrich; his loving brothers, Charles H. Ulrich III and Cole A. Ulrich; his grandparents Hugh and LeaAnn Kays and his grandfather Charles H. Ulrich Sr. and his wife, Marcia; and many loving cousins, aunts, and uncles.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Charlie or Julie Ulrich, 8 Hickory Tree Lane, Sparta, N.J. 07871. They will be setting up a trust for Wyatt Ulrich. Private services are under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home, Sparta, N.J.