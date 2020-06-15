Curtis W. Kay of the Culvers Lake Section of Frankford Township, N.J., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday June 7, 2020. He was 64.

Son of the late George W. and Fanny (nee Panas) Kay, he was born in Queens, N.Y., grew up on Long Island, and lived most of his life at Culvers Lake.

Curtis was an ardent lacrosse fan, an avid water skier, as well as a member of the Screen Actors Guild. He had a long and very successful career as a radio disc jockey. Dreaming of being a DJ from his teenage years, he was hired at a young age by Howard Stern, where he began working with WRNW.

Curtis was most recognized for his many years with WDHA 105.5 as both program director and on-air DJ. Over his 40 years he had the honor of interviewing many rock legends as well as celebrities. A true legend in the business, he will always be remembered for his sign-off at the end of his show, “Thanks for the use of your ear.”

Survivors include his sister, Denise Kay, and her companion, Michael Sanders, of Newton, N.J.; niece, Lyle Freeman; and nephew, Reese Freeman.

A celebration of Curtis’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice (karenannquinlanhospice.org).

Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton.