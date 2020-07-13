Daniel B. McIntyre (a.k.a. Dan or Mac) of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, while surrounded by the love of his family. He was 81.

Son of the late Marjorie (Burrows) and Wilbur McIntyre, he was was born on Jan. 23, 1939, in Queens, N.Y. He spent most of his life in Sussex County, N.J., before moving to Dingmans Ferry, Pa., in 1993. He attended Newton High School and part of the class of 1957.

He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of the Marine Corps League. He worked for over 22 years in law enforcement and corrections before retiring as lieutenant from the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department in 2000. He had an avid love for the outdoors. Whether it was in the earlier years on his horse farm or in the later years on the golf course, Dan would love to spend his time outdoors. He had a great love for hunting and fishing as well as dancing, good food, and his family.

Dan had many careers throughout his life, making him the jack of all trades. He was an active member of his community, where he served on the board of Old Marcel Lake for many years. This includes his most recent role of president, in which he took with great honor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Sue, whom he lovingly called “Susie,” and his dog, Bella. He was the proud father of and is survived by his children, Troy (Michele) of Lake Wales, Fla., Tracey (Michael) Ethridge of Ocala, Fla., Ashley (John) Swords of New Jersey, Christina (Keith) Venery of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Jason (Michelle) Franco of New Jersey; sisters, Betsy Hall of Hampton, N.J., Barbara Stickel of Macon, Ga., Sue Pierson of Hackettstown, N.J., Kathy Ousley of Merritt Island, Fla., and Sarah Costin of Denver, Colo.; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Dan was to be laid to rest in the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta, N.J., during a private family service. Per Dan’s wishes, there will be no funeral, but a celebration of life will be arranged to follow.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be made to the family on pinkelfuneralhome.com