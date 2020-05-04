Diana Gall

Diana (nee Mueller) Gall of Sparta, N.J., passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, after a valiant 13-year battle against Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. She was 85.

Diana was the loving wife of Ted Gall, married 62 years, and a 46-year resident of Lake Mohawk, N.J. She graduated from Nasson College in Springdale, Minn., and taught home economics in Bogota, N.J., before moving to Sparta, where for many years she was a substitute teacher for the Sparta Township Public School District as well as a sales associate in sewing machines at Sears.

Diana's interests included creative quilt making, reading, doing crosswords, never missing an episode of Jeopardy in her cozy "Corner Cottage," boating with Ted on Lake Mohawk, and enjoying time with her many friends at "Beach 6."

She was a devoted daughter to the late Charles and Blanche Mueller and a proud and loving mother to Heidi Ostresh (Ed) of Granite City, Ill., and Pamela McCarthy (Chris) of Martinsville, N.J. Diana will be greatly missed by her adored grandchildren, Teddy McCarthy and Amy Ostresh, as well as her brother, Peter Mueller (Chrystl), and sister-in-law, Brenda Gall.

Her family wishes to thank her many friends and neighbors and the entire Lake Mohawk community for their tremendous kindness and generosity, particularly during the last months of her life.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Goble Funeral Home, Sparta. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Memorial Foundation.