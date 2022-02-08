Dolores J. Riedel of Newton, N.J., passed away peacefully Sunday Jan. 16, 2022, at her home following a brief illness. She was 68.

Born in East Peterson, she grew up in Cliffside Park and had lived many years in North Bergen before moving to Newton 25 years ago.

Daughter of the late William and Josephine Marie (nee Basek) Riedel, Dolores was a loving and friendly person who was very active in her Liberty Towers community. In addition to helping organize many social gatherings, Holiday parties and many special events at Liberty Towers, Dolores also enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends as well as her cats.

Dolores was predeceased by her sister Lynn Gunenther as well as her longtime boyfriend Edward. L. Miller aka “Whitty”. She is survived by her nieces Denise and her husband, James Hope of Ogdensburg, N.J., and Dolores J. and her husband, Robert Voegele of Wantage, N.J. Also surviving are her great-nephews Jonathon, Nicholas Voegele and Ryan Hope as well as her many extended family members and friends.

A memorial service was celebrated Jan. 23 in the Christ Episcopal Church, Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Father John’s Animal House #50 Father Johns Lane Lafayette, NJ 07848 (fatherjohns.org).

Arrangements were made by Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home.