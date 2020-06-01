Elaine Brenda Caporuscio of Wantage, N.J., peacefully passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton, N.J. She was 79.

Daughter of the late Louis and Philomenia Ballini, she was born in Paterson, N.J. She lived in Pompton Lakes, N.J., before moving to Sussex County, N.J., 17 years ago. She loved politics and watching the news daily.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward; daughters, Sandra Babcock of Wantage and Staci Caporuscio of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; brother, Louie Ballini of Pompton Lakes; sister, Anita Biggs of Sussex County; and grandson, Evan Edwards Babcock.

Due to the government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J., and a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at in the future.